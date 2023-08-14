Home » Updated and recommended Covid vaccines for the frail from October
The new anti Covid vaccines will arrive in October for the autumn vaccination campaign, which will be concomitant with the seasonal flu campaign, with a new formulation of mRNA and protein vaccines updated to XBB 1.5, whose approval by EMA and AIFA is scheduled for late summer/early autumn.
The objective, explains a circular from the Ministry of Health signed by the director of prevention Francesco Vaia, is “to prevent mortality, hospitalizations and serious forms of COVID-19 in elderly and highly frail people, and protect women pregnant women and healthcare workers. A booster dose is recommended and offered to these groups of people for 12 months with the new updated vaccine formulation. Vaccination may also be recommended to family members and cohabitants of people with serious frailties”.
On the timing of administration, on the basis of information and scientific evidence currently available, “the possibility of administering the booster dose is envisaged at least 3 months after the last event (last dose, regardless of the number of boosters already made or last diagnosed infection).It is also foreseen that the new updated vaccines can also be used for the primary cycle, i.e. for those who have never been vaccinated.
Healthcare workers are invited to comply with good vaccination practices and to report any reactions, which can also be reported by citizens.

