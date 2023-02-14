On 21 December 2022, the European Commission requested the Ministry of Health to initiate the procedures for the Appointment of the participating Organization (“Competent Authority” – National Coordinator) for each of the Joint Actions (JA) and Direct Grants -DG) contained in the Work Plan – WP 2023 of the Program for the action of the European Union in the field of health for the period 2021-2027 (EU4Health).

Following updates relating to the planning of the implementation of the JA 2023, on 8 February 2023 the European Commission communicated that the deadline date for the appointment of the second phase JAs has been changed (earlier) and that a third phase has been included nomination phase, as shown below (in the brackets are indicated the references of the pages of the WP 2023 where the objectives and the envisaged actions are summarized).

First cycle



Deadline for Applications for Competent Authority has expired, open possibility to present Application as Affiliated Entity until 3 March 2023.

Second cycle



JA-04 Healthier Together EU NCD initiative – Mental health (p.39 – 41)

EU Co-Funding: EUR 6.000.000

EU Co-Funding: EUR 31.000.000

EU Co-Funding: EUR 1.000.000

Third cycle



JA-03 Healthier Together EU NCD initiative–Chronic respiratory diseases (p.36 – 38)

EU Co-Funding EUR 4.000.000

EU Co-Funding: EUR 4.000.000

EU Co-Funding : EUR 90.000.000

EU Co-Funding: EUR 40.500.000

EU Co-Funding: EUR 4.000.000

With regard to the five Direct Grants 2023, the European Commission has simultaneously specified that for two direct grants (EU4H-2023-DGA-MS-IBA-02; EU4H-2023-DGA-MS-IBA-03) the beneficiaries will be nominated through a special selection procedure guided by the Commission itself. In this respect, DG SANTE will subsequently provide more information on the selection criteria and related deadlines.

To participate in the JAs and the three DGs (DGA-MS-IBA-01; DGA-MS-IBA-04; DGA-MS-IBA-05), both as Competent Authority (National Coordinator) and Affiliate Partner Entity), it is necessary to be nominated by the Ministry of Health, presenting a specific request.

The deadline for submitting Applications to Competent Authority (National Coordinator) for the three Joint Actions of the second phase is set for 8 April 2023. After this date, requests will not be taken into consideration.

The deadlines for submitting Applications as Affiliated Entity will be communicated later, but it is still advisable to express interest already at this stage.

The deadline for the submission of applications for the third phase Joint Actions and the three DGs is currently set at 8 September 2023. This deadline will be confirmed upon publication of the information on the third cycle.

the updated Procedure for submitting Italian applications to the JA 2023.

the document of the European Commission/HADEA on the Criteria for the eligibility of the Competent Authorities, updated February 8, 2023.

Applications should be sent to the following address:

Ministry of Health – General Secretariat (ca Dr. G. Nicoletti)

Viale Giorgio Ribotta 5, 00144 – Rome.

A copy of the application and attached documentation must be sent to: [email protected] e [email protected]

The request can also be transmitted electronically only to: [email protected], provided that it complies with current regulations on the subject and in any case in order to be able to verify the validity of the subscriber’s signature.

Again, an electronic copy of the request should be sent to: [email protected]

The Italian Focal Point, in collaboration with the Coordination of the Regions-International Brick Program (PROMIS), organizes an information Webinar on the Joint Actions of the second phase on 28 February 2023 at 10.30.

To participate in the Webinar it is necessary signing in.

Consult the provisional Agenda.

For any further information on this notice, it is possible to contact the Italian focal point by e-mail [email protected] or by telephone on 0659943173.

