Razer debuted the Razer Blade 14 gaming laptop with AMD Ryzen CPUs in 2021, and with AMD’s launch of a new generation of Ryzen series CPUs, Razer earlier announced the launch of a new version of the Razer Blade 14 in 2022, with excellent performance more than ever. The new Razer Blade 14-inch laptop is equipped with the latest AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX processor, equipped with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 series graphics card, and upgraded to use DDR5 4800MHz dual-channel memory, the clock speed has increased by 50%, becoming the most powerful 14-inch laptop. Ryzen gaming laptop.

New Razer Blade 14 Unveils Higher Levels of Performance and Speed

Powered by the AMD Ryzen 6900HX, the new Razer Blade 14 is built with the latest breakthrough 6nm processor technology that not only delivers great performance, but also offers longer battery life, cooling while on the go, and silence. Equipped with NVIDIA GeForce RTX Ti graphics card and DDR5 4800MHz memory, it creates the ultimate 14-inch gaming laptop with unmatched performance and portability.

The new Razer Blade 14 uses state-of-the-art heat-dissipating materials and a heat-dissipating cavity cooling system that achieves quiet, efficient heat dissipation through the evaporation and condensation of internal fluids. The system can maximize the effect of nano-particle heat-resistant materials and server-level components, and increase the thermal threshold to the highest level, allowing the laptop to provide the highest FPS.

Razer Blade 14 Features

14" 165Hz, 2560 x 1440, AMD FreeSync Premium, 100% DCI-P3

🟧 AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX processor

🟩 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070Ti / RTX 3080Ti

💚 16GB DDR5-4800MHz (built-in fixed)

💚 1TB SSD (M.2 NVMe PCIe 4.0 x4)

💚 Global conflict-free keyboard with Razer Chroma function independent RGB for each key

