by admin
When it comes to smart homes, you may think of expensive electronic products. In fact, you only need a few hundred yuan to buy them. SwitchBot Hub Mini Smart Infrared Remote Control, you can centralize the appliances with infrared functions in your home on a SwitchBot Hub Mini, and then you can use the mobile phone App or Google’s smart voice device to control the home appliances through WiFi.

SwitchBot Hub Mini has a built-in intelligent learning mode. It only takes 5 seconds to imitate the existing remote control and remote control of home appliances, such as TVs, air conditioners, fans and other appliances, and the WiFi module of SwitchBot Hub Mini is connected to the Internet, it can be used App or three major intelligent voice systems such as Alexa, Google Assistant, Apple Siri, etc., to build an affordable Smart Home.

