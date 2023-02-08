created by Uppa, the magazine (and website) of paediatricians and early childhood specialists, it contains monographic guides, podcasts and articles on the main topics of interest to those who are expecting or already have a child

Has he eaten enough?, Why isn’t he sleeping?, Is he growing well?, there are many and pressing questions that a future or new parent asks himself as soon as he discovers he is expecting a baby. When the baby arrives,i doubts increase: from feeding to sleeping, from education to development and then again whims, tears, management of emotions, that of the parent is a daily journey in search of answers. To give her, in a convenient format via smartphone, born there app Uppa which contains the contents of the paper version and of the site, in particular the monographic manuals (the Uppa Guides) searchable by topic, age range or keywords, and enriches them with unpublished audio contributions, in support of parents who do not have time to read . The starting point is the paper magazine, born in 2001 from the idea of ​​two pediatricians (Franco Panizon and Vincenzo Calia), who wanted to offer a service to answer the most frequent questions from parents through articles created exclusively by doctors and early childhood experts. Over the years, the site (uppa.it) was added, and now the new Uppa app, downloadable from all platformswhich aims to distribute content in a more ecological and functional way for readers, with a new richer version expected for next spring.