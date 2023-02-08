Home Health «Uppa» is the new app for parents who want to find the answers to their doubts on their smartphone – breaking latest news
Health

«Uppa» is the new app for parents who want to find the answers to their doubts on their smartphone – breaking latest news

by admin
«Uppa» is the new app for parents who want to find the answers to their doubts on their smartphone – breaking latest news

created by Uppa, the magazine (and website) of paediatricians and early childhood specialists, it contains monographic guides, podcasts and articles on the main topics of interest to those who are expecting or already have a child

Has he eaten enough?, Why isn’t he sleeping?, Is he growing well?, there are many and pressing questions that a future or new parent asks himself as soon as he discovers he is expecting a baby. When the baby arrives,i doubts increase: from feeding to sleeping, from education to development and then again whims, tears, management of emotions, that of the parent is a daily journey in search of answers. To give her, in a convenient format via smartphone, born there app Uppa which contains the contents of the paper version and of the site, in particular the monographic manuals (the Uppa Guides) searchable by topic, age range or keywords, and enriches them with unpublished audio contributions, in support of parents who do not have time to read . The starting point is the paper magazine, born in 2001 from the idea of ​​two pediatricians (Franco Panizon and Vincenzo Calia), who wanted to offer a service to answer the most frequent questions from parents through articles created exclusively by doctors and early childhood experts. Over the years, the site (uppa.it) was added, and now the new Uppa app, downloadable from all platformswhich aims to distribute content in a more ecological and functional way for readers, with a new richer version expected for next spring.

January 31, 2023 (change January 31, 2023 | 19:57)

See also  Lenovo Legion 5 Pro Intel computer, the test

© breaking latest news

You may also like

the touching announcement on social networks

ADUC – Article – Legal psychedelic therapies in...

She has bowel cancer but the hospital sends...

“Alcohol is bad, doctors who don’t say it...

Health: privately managed Bordighera hospital since autumn –...

The really useful foods for those suffering from...

Tiramisu mask – Vegan pistachio tiramisu 300g

Sanremo 2023, second evening: guests and singers lineup

alcohol among very young people, the situation is...

Stabilization process extraordinary competition for Ib-Salut kitchen assistant

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy