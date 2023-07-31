Home » UPV/EHU Faculty of Medicine and Nursing in Donostia Plans Construction of Modern, State-of-the-Art Facilities
UPV/EHU Faculty of Medicine and Nursing in Donostia Plans Construction of Modern, State-of-the-Art Facilities

UPV/EHU Faculty of Medicine and Nursing in Donostia Plans Construction of Modern, State-of-the-Art Facilities

Title: UPV/EHU Faculty of Medicine and Nursing in Donostia Anticipates Construction Start in 2028

Date: July 30, 2023

The rector of the UPV/EHU (University of the Basque Country), Eva Ferreira, has revealed plans to begin construction of the Donostia Medicine and Nursing building in 2028. In an interview with Radio Euskadi, Ferreira highlighted the importance of considering potential “unforeseen events” that may arise in the upcoming years.

Expressing her delight, Ferreira also celebrated the recent commencement of construction on the new Faculty of Medicine and Nursing building in the Basurto neighborhood of Bilbao. The new infrastructure is expected to be operational by the 2026/2027 academic year.

Ferreira emphasized that the upcoming Donostia facility will feature modern architecture and state-of-the-art equipment, including a virtual hospital spanning over 500 square meters. The space will accommodate cutting-edge research initiatives alongside academic activities.

The rector stressed the significance of UPV/EHU’s commitment to the health field, explaining that the university prioritizes addressing social needs. She underscored the importance of safeguarding the experiences of medical students, ensuring they can complete internships in public facilities. Ferreira expressed her confidence in coordination with the Minister of Health, Gotzone Sagardui, regarding any developments in this area.

While responding to queries about recent protests by UPV/EHU teachers and researchers demanding improved conditions, Ferreira clarified that the concern revolves around future employment prospects. The new Law on Universities limits replacements of professors to teaching roles only, without opportunities for management and research. Ferreira pledged to minimize the utilization of part-time figures and advocated for lifelong learning opportunities to address the demographic challenges faced by society.

If all goes according to plan, the UPV/EHU Faculty of Medicine and Nursing in Donostia will mark an exciting milestone in 2028. The campus’s modern design and facilities are poised to foster groundbreaking research and meet the evolving needs and demands of the health and education sectors.

