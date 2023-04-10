Home Health Uranus and its rings as you’ve never seen them before: this is what this photo reveals
Uranus and its rings as you've never seen them before: this is what this photo reveals

Uranus and its rings as you've never seen them before: this is what this photo reveals

As happened a few months ago with the extraordinary image of Neptune, once again the Webb telescope has outdone himself by providing an unprecedented “shot” of the planet Uranus and its thirteen rings. There Nasa made it public in the last few hours and the image is now making its way around the world.

The characteristics of Uranus

A sort of large eye surrounded by its rings: the image showcases the brightness of the planet. The data sent by Webb show clearly even the smallest dusty rings of the ice giant which in the past had only been observed on two other occasions: in 1986 thanks to the Voyager 2 spacecraft while and from the Keck Observatory, in Hawaii, with advanced adaptive optics. Its distance from the Sun makes it the seventh planet of our Solar System but Uranus has unique characteristics because “it rotates on its side, at about a 90 degree angle from the plane of its orbit. This causes extreme seasons as the poles of the planet experience many years of constant sunlight followed by an equal number of years of complete darkness”, the scientists explain.

The circle around the sun

One fact above all: Uranus takes well 84 years old to make a complete revolution around the Sun: at this moment the North Pole of the planet is experiencing its “spring” while summer will arrive only in five years, in 2028. Instead, when the Voyager 2 spacecraft went as far as there the Pole South was having its summer. As mentioned, the planet is 13 years old, 11 of which immortalized by the Web telescope: some of them seem to merge into a single large ring due to their brightness. According to the researchers, the two faintest and outer rings could be captured by the telescope in its future observations.

See also  To tone your legs and glutes and improve your balance, this simple exercise to do at home would help

Why is it the “ice giant”

Scientists have nicknamed it “ice giant” for the chemical composition of its interior. “Most of its mass is thought to be a hot, dense fluid of ‘frozen’ materials – water, methane and ammonia – over a small rocky core.” they explained. The Webb telescope has also captured many of the 27 lune known images of Uranus, most of which are too small to be visible on this occasion: the new “photo” of Uranus was the result of a short twelve-minute exposure image with only two filters. “It’s just the tip of the iceberg of what Webb can do when observing this mysterious planet“, explain the scientists.

In 2022, the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine have determined that Uranus is considered a priority in the landscape of studies planned for the next ten years and up to 2033. Additional studies are ongoing now and more are planned in the first year of Webb’s science operations.

