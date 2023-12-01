Urban Retreats: The New Luxury Trend for Escaping from Stress in Fast-Paced Cities – Tracy Anderson’s Holistic Body Sculpting Method

As cities continue to grow and the pace of life becomes increasingly fast, urban retreats have emerged as the new luxury trend for those looking to escape from stress and find a sense of tranquility amidst the hustle and bustle. One such individual who followed this trend is María Casado, who decided to leave everything and create her Spa Day concept in the Salesas neighborhood of Madrid.

The concept of urban retreats is a relatively new one. Just seven years ago, the idea of such wellness businesses was not as popular as it is today. Concepts like “I roll, therefore I am” by Sclo and the Tracy Anderson method, popularized by celebrities like Nieves Álvarez, were not yet known. However, Casado’s intuition led her to choose the Salesas neighborhood for her wellness boutique, noting its cosmopolitan, modern, and open energy.

The Wellness Boutique Experience, located in this upscale neighborhood, offers a comprehensive approach to well-being, drawing on Casado’s 16 years of experience in luxury hotels. The services provided at this urban retreat always begin with a personal interview, focusing on the individual’s overall well-being, sleep patterns, diet, stress levels, and physical activities.

Casado believes in the importance of understanding each person as a whole, both inside and out. She emphasizes the need to address the rising levels of cortisol, or stress hormone, and educate individuals about their bodies, their needs, and self-acceptance. The pandemic has only accentuated the need for moments of self-care and wellness, and Casado aims to provide a space for individuals to disconnect from the worldly noise and focus on their well-being.

Casado practices what she preaches, incorporating daily habits such as meditation, physical activity, healthy eating, and self-care treatments to maintain her well-being. She believes in creating personalized habits that bring happiness and peace. Her personal approach to well-being resonates with her clients, who praise her close treatment and the overall impact of the services offered.

In addition to the Wellness Boutique Experience, Casado and her husband also have two other companies dedicated to well-being, reflecting their deep commitment to the concept of wellness. Casado firmly believes that well-being is here to stay, and encourages individuals to listen to their own needs and to approach wellness integratively and preventatively.

As urban retreats continue to gain popularity, it is evident that there is a growing need for a holistic approach to well-being, which emphasizes physical, mental, and emotional health for a balanced and fulfilling life.

Share this: Facebook

X

