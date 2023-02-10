The territorial operations centres, 37 in all, will function as a sort of control room, sorting paths and needs based on the needs of the citizen. Community houses will go from 70 to 77. Among the many actions, a community hospital in each district area or for health companies is envisaged, with about twenty beds for every 50,000 inhabitants and an increase in advanced emergency vehicles with healthcare on board

Tuscany draws the architecture of the new territorial social-health assistance which will be fully operational in the next three years. The new course was started by the Regional Council which, last December, approved a resolution with the new guidelines and programmatic lines that the Healthcare Companies will have to implement in the next four months.

The reform was at the center of the event organized in Pistoia in the Cinzia Lupi hall of the San Jacopo hospital with the president of the Region, Eugenio Giani, the deputy mayor of Pistoia, Anna Maria Celesti, the president of the “Health and Social Policies” commission of the Regional Council, Enrico Sostegni, the general manager of the local health authority Toscana centro, Paul Morello.

The reform, recalls a note from the region, is based on the integration and strengthening of home care, on the development of initiative health care (paths to better manage chronic diseases) and the taking care of the territory, above all of the most fragile and of the elderly, community houses, community hospitals and territorial operations centers are the three pillars that support it. The idea is to place citizens and communities at the center of the system with community services in a renewed Tuscan model of social-health and social-welfare integration.

Homes, community hospitals and operations centres The citizen will continue to access the system by contacting the family doctor or pediatrician, community houses or the single point of access, through the social secretariat or the points together, counseling and mental health services for addictions, service centers and family centres.

The novelty consists of the territorial operations centers (37 throughout Tuscany, more than one per district area which are twenty-eight, one doctor and five nurses on duty in each, open twelve hours a day for six days a week, one in turn also at night and on Sundays) which will function as a sort of control room sorting routes and needs based on the needs of the citizen.

With the reform, community houses will be born, from 70 to 77 throughout the region. Not only general practitioners but also family doctors, paediatricians, community nurses and social workers will necessarily have to find a home there. They will offer assistance in connection with the hospital network.

And community hospitals will also be born, for the intermediate care of frail or elderly people or with chronic pathologies that require low-intensity interventions, if not treatable at home. There will be at least one community hospital in each district or health society area, with about twenty beds for every 50,000 inhabitants.

The urgent emergency

Today in Tuscany, compared to other regions, there are many more ambulances in the area with a doctor on board rather than vehicles with only nurses as is the case elsewhere.

The current emergency network has 46 medical vehicles, 32.5 ambulances with doctors on board and 39.5 with nurses throughout the region (data as at 30 June 2022, a 24-hour average): a total of 118 emergency vehicles advanced (to which are added, in support, another 170 vehicles available with crews of rescuers only).

With the reorganisation, there could become 123.5 advanced emergency vehicles with medical personnel on board available every day (naturally this is still a 24-hour average): 51.5 self-ambulance, 9.5 medical, 62.5 with nurses (and another 176 crewed by rescuers only to support 118). The doctor does not disappear but will move with the self-medicine and will support the ambulances as needed.

The reorganization of continuity of care

The reorganization of the continuity of care service guaranteed by the medical guards will be accompanied by the establishment of the new single number 116117, which Tuscany is one of the first to introduce and to call for non-urgent health needs.

Currently, the use of the emergency medical service varies greatly. The greatest demand for services is concentrated from 20 to 24 (and much less from midnight to eight in the morning, during which cases are mainly resolved by telephone advice). The reorganization provides for the maintenance of the service throughout the region on days before holidays and public holidays from 8 to 24 and from 20 to 24 on weekdays, guaranteeing a remodulated service method after midnight.

Through the coordination of calls made from 116117, the provision of appropriate healthcare services will be guaranteed everywhere, while non-healthcare requests will be appropriately filtered. In some geographic areas, the night-time care continuity service will also remain active (after midnight): in those territories where there are more calls, where connections are more complicated or where main community houses operate, even in areas where the tourist flows determine a large increase in the population compared to the few residents.

The reorganization of Cup and First Aid

three years from now, the Cups, the single reservation centres, are reorganised, with the parallel strengthening of the online channels. The emergency rooms will also be reorganized. Small hospitals will be valued, carving out a specialization for each of them. The network of consultants will be strengthened and then the single health record will still be launched, with computer systems that have not yet communicated with each other moved to the same platform, and a further evolved territorial information system. Tuscan healthcare will also become more digital. Finally, the entire system will have to be fully operational within the next three years.

