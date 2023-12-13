Urgent emergency reform, positive debut for the CAU of Piacenza – Health

Donini: “The good start of the CAU was also confirmed in Piacenza. We continue to strengthen the response to the care needs of citizens in the territories, leaving the management of emergencies to the EDs”

Among the main causes of access to the emergency assistance center are orthopedic problems (25.7%), general disorders (18.9% of cases), gastro-intestinal (13.7%) and dermatological disorders (10.5%) . Greater influx recorded in the daytime and afternoon slots, from 8am to 2pm (45%) and from 2pm to 8pm (29%)

December 13, 2023 – 571 registered accessesof which 421 with green code, 145 bianco e 5 light blueil 93,5% of which managed directly at the facility, and only 0.5% (3 people) addressed to Emergency room. For four people (0.7%) hospitalization was necessary, while 30 (5.3%) decided to leave before the doctor’s visit.

It is the budget of the first seven days of activity of the Piacenza CAUthe emergency assistance center inaugurated last December 4th within the Polichirurgicoto manage quickly, and without long queues, 24 hours a day and 7 days a weekthe emergencies with low clinical and healthcare complexitythus lightening the load on the emergency rooms.

“The data from this first week – comments the regional councilor for health policies – Raffaele Donini-they also confirm in Piacenza the good start of the CAU, with nine out of ten cases managed directly within the structure and only three patients transferred to the emergency room. A new service that we will continue to strengthen in 2024 in a widespread manner throughout the area, with the opening of new structures that will be added to the nine already active. So that these structures become the point of reference for citizens who have urgent but not emergency problems, to receive a rapid response to their care and assistance needs, leaving the emergency rooms to take charge of the most serious cases”.

The data from the CAU of Piacenza from 4 to 10 December

During the monitoring period, the Piacenza emergency assistance center welcomed a total of 571 people. Of these, 13 (2,3%) they concluded on site necessary care; 521 (91,2%) they were invited to continue the treatment path with their own doctor; 3 patients (0.5%) were transferred to Emergency room for taking charge e 4 (0,7%) They were hospitalized. The remaining 5.3% of cases (30 people) preferred to leave before the medical examination.

Maggiore influx occurred during daytime and afternoon hours, i.e between 8 not 14 (45%) e between 2pm and 8pm (29%). Only 26% of people went to the CAU at night, between 8pm and 8am. 421 were the accesses in green code (73,7%), 145 in white code (25,4%) e 5 in code blue (0,9%).

Among the main causes of access, nature problems orthopaedic (147 people, equal to 25.7% of cases); general ailments and minor problems (108 cases, 18.9%); Gastrointestinal (78 cases, 13.7%) and dermatological (60 cases, 10.5%).

The CAU in Emilia-Romagna

In Emilia-Romagna To date, 9 CAUs are already active: in addition to that of Piacenzathree are in the Bolognese area – Budrio, Vergato e Naval (opened Monday 11 December) – one is a Castelfranco Emilia, in the Modena area (also inaugurated two days ago), and four are in the Ferrara area: Comacchio, Copparo, Portomaggiore e Ferrara.

