The Ministry of Health has announced the urgent recall of a food product already present in all supermarkets. There were traces of a worm not harmless to human health in the food. We are talking about Aniskasis, it is a parasite that we must pay close attention to.

In the past few hours, the Ministry of Health has reported the recall of a food. This type of “warning” occurs when a product may not be safe for public health and therefore is taken off the market by the manufacturer or importers, even if the food recall is announced by the competent authorities.

A moment ago, a product displayed in supermarkets was recalled because it contained aniskasis, a dangerous worm. If you have purchased the product, we advise you to return it as soon as possible to the nearest point of sale for a refund or to exchange goods.

What is Aniskasis? The characteristics of the worm

LAnisakis it is a parasite that affects various organisms and generally lives in the digestive system of molluscs, fish or other marine animals such as dolphins and whales. If they are ingested by humans and it is created an infection it is said anisakidosis

But how can we contract diseases from this worm? Mainly after taking raw fish which contains gods nematodes coming from the family of Anisakidae. Also, if the food is infected with Aniskasi, it can lead to allergiesbecause after ingestion, our body begins to produce type E immunoglobulins (IgE).

The infection cannot be transmitted from man to man, but only after taking raw fish. In our seas, especially in the Mediterranean, this parasite is really widespread, therefore, the probability of ingesting it is really high. In the past few hours, the Ministry of Health has launched an alert on a food product that was already on the market.

Food recall for a product: the report from the Ministry of Health

The dreaded parasite, Anisakis, was found inside a food product and the alarm from the Ministry of Health was triggered within hours. The food in question is Marinated Anchovies in Oil Trays, the trademark is Opramolla Mario Eredi srl It is produced by Artigiana Sud s.rl. The plant is located in Scafati, precisely in the province of Salerno, in Campania.

Each tub weighs 200 grams and the lots affected by this urgent food recall are as follows: 271022 with the deadline “27/04/23”, the 171022 which expires on 04/17/23, the third lot is the 071122 Finally, the lot expires on May 7, 2023 221122 (22/05/23).

Every person who has purchased this food product must undertake to return the food to the nearest point of sale and it is absolutely not recommended to consume it. It will be made a refund or an exchange of the goods and it will not be necessary to show the receipt. Usually a refund of the goods cannot take place without the receipt, but in this case it is important first protect the health of consumers.