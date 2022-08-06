There is an urgent food recall from the authorities due to a feared microbiological risk, all the details.

Urgent food recall, as reported by the Ministry of Health to all consumers, there is a risk situation regarding a product made in Italy and usually placed on sale in many points throughout the national territory.

But due to the identified risk of which the Ministry speaks in a special circular, the urgent food recall was triggered. And this product is no longer in direct exposure to the public within the designated points.

The urgent food recall note refers to a microbiological risk due to the possible presence of a bacterium in it. This is the agent that carries Salmonella Spp. The ingestion of food affected by bacterial contamination can lead to consequences on the health of consumers.

Even less than an hour after the ingestion of spoiled food, cases of vomiting, nausea, diarrhea and abdominal pain may occur. Furthermore, in the most serious situations, it may be necessary to proceed with a hospitalization.

Urgent food recall, how to recognize the product

The food item not to be consumed bears the Salumificio F.lli Cavallaro srl trademark. And it is the fresh pure pork sausage / sausage paste. The production batch is 220726UE and the production plant is located in the Piedmontese town of Beinette, in the province of Cuneo.

You may also be interested in: Pesticides in ice cream, which are the safest brands

The expiration date or minimum storage term is indicated instead in August 5, 2022. Each sales unit weighs 504 grams. The indication of the Ministry of Health in this sense refers that these sausages are sold tied in loose strings or packaged in ATMs.

You might also be interested in: Naples, restaurant tracks careless customers: they had forgotten 750 euros

This product should not be consumed as a precaution. Consumers who may have it at home must return it to the reference point of sale, to get a refund of the amount spent. And even without the need to show the reference receipt.

You may also be interested in: Food alert, dangerous pesticide in fruit: the details