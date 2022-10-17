Between 2 and 5 million Italians struggle every day with a problem that causes them embarrassment, discomfort and anxiety: urinary incontinence. These are mainly women (1 out of 5 around the age of 50), but the difference with men is over 75 years old, when the disorder affects both sexes equally.

The loss of urine that does not depend on our will is a phenomenon whose dimensions could be even larger, considering the very high number of people who, out of shame or shame, do not even talk about it with their GP: in fact, it is calculated that in Italy is only 25% of patients who decide to start therapy. This means that as many as 20 million of our compatriots could live with this problem.

These are just some of the data that emerged during the 95th National Congress of the Italian Society of Urology (SIU) underway in Riccione, where the best national and international experts spoke of the devastating impact that this disease has on the quality of life and weapons for counter it. Because the solutions exist and are effective.

Female urinary incontinence: once the shame is overcome, the remedies are found stefano massarelli

November 14, 2017



“The fear of not being able to control the bladder is disabling – he explains Antonio Rizzotto, SIU president and director of the department of Urology at the ASL of Viterbo, Belcolle Hospital -. Those who suffer from urinary incontinence live in a perennial state of tension and shame: they avoid sexual intimacy, limit movement, cannot make long-term plans. His quality of life is very low. This is why it is essential to contact the general practitioner as soon as possible and then the urologist so that he can quickly identify the most suitable therapeutic strategy to avoid or reduce this disease “.

The paths to follow

There are many possible paths to avoid or reduce urinary incontinence and must always take into account the individual patient: “They can be based on small changes in habits in daily life, lose a few extra pounds, drink regularly and normalize the breaks between one urination and the other, or on rehabilitation techniques that aim to strengthen the pelvic floor muscles, Kegel exercises – continues Rizzotto -. But if the urologist deems it appropriate, you can resort to drugs and even surgery, more or less invasive depending on the degree of incontinence “.

A treatable problem

One thing is certain: incontinence, in its two most typical forms “from urgency” and “from effort” is always treatable: “Patients think they are condemned to wear diapers forever, because their problem will not be solved. never. But it is not at all like that. There are, in fact, extreme cases in which the diaper must be worn for life, but they are precisely extreme cases. In the vast majority of cases incontinence is treatable, first of all through drugs ” , emphasizes the expert.

Male incontinence, therapy must be tailored by Claudia Carucci

03 December 2020



Drugs

The most easily treatable and resolvable type with medicines is the “urgency” one, which generally originates from the bladder and manifests itself with such an urgent and imperative stimulus that you don’t have time to get to the bathroom: “Pharmacology today puts products are available that are increasingly effective and compatible with other therapies that are followed every day. These are therapies that regulate the contraction of the bladder, decreasing it: when the bladder is overactive, that is, it contracts in an ‘anarchic’ way and not when it should, causes the problem. The drugs of choice in this case belong to the class of parasympatholytics or beta agonists “.

But also “stress” incontinence, due to the fact that the sphincter does not close as it should, so a cough, a sneeze or picking up a child is enough to lose a few drops of urine, is treatable: “In this case, the most effective therapeutic way is certainly physiotherapy aimed at strengthening the muscles of the pelvic floor. Finally, let’s not forget – concludes Rizzotto – that even total incontinence can be resolved thanks to the implantation of an artificial sphincter, a prosthesis that has been tested for years. decades that allows us to get rid of the problem once and for all “.

The illness

Uncontrolled urine loss mainly affects women: the disease affects about 20% of patients aged 45-50 and grows with increasing age. Compared to men, women have a weaker urethral sphincter, the muscle structure that controls the escape of urine from the bladder. They are also typically subject to physiological events that can contribute to the onset of the problem: pregnancy, childbirth and menopause. The most typical form of female urinary incontinence is the stress one: a cough, a sneeze, lifting a weight or even just a laugh is enough to increase the abdominal pressure on the bladder and cause involuntary urine loss. The latter can range from a few drops to a more significant flow. However, the woman can also suffer from urge incontinence, which occurs when the urge to urinate is strong or sudden and accompanies or very slightly precedes the involuntary loss.

Pelvic floor, belly dance and ‘yoga of love’ help the sex life See also Restore the pH of the skin to stop sweating and smelling by Claudia Carucci

19 Maggio 2021



In man, however, the reverse occurs: the urgency form is prevalent, usually caused by benign prostatic hypertrophy. Exercise is rarer, which occurs mainly in subjects who have undergone a total prostate removal surgery due to a tumor.