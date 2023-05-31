Urinary tract infections: with these healthy habits it is possible to counteract them

By following healthy and balanced habits it is possible to prevent and cure urinary tract infections: here’s how to do it naturally.

Urinary tract infections can be very annoying if not downright painful. In the early stages infections can be heal at home with natural remedies and healthy habits, which can help keep this common health problem from getting worse. Some remedies, such as the right and balanced diet or an active lifestyle, have no cost and we can easily implement them at home, in everyday life. In this way we can keep away from medicines, doctors or – at worst – surgery.

Infections affecting the urinary tract are caused by microbes, which precisely proliferate inside our bladder. The most recommended and obvious remedy is to increase the amount of water which we consume daily, so as to ‘clean’ the bladder of the microbes present. The advice is to drink at least eight glasses of water per day, to be increased if they already drink regularly. We also have to avoid consuming drinks and foods that can contribute to the irritation worsening: all drinks containing caffeine, theine, sugars (all sweet and carbonated drinks), spicy or acidic foods (like citrus or vinegar).

Urinary tract infections: these can be prevented with these healthy habits

To relieve the symptoms of the infection we can rely on foods such as cranberry juice, whose effectiveness against urinary infections has been scientifically proven. Also the red peppersrich in Vitamin C, are very useful as well as foods that contain probiotics: yogurt, fermented foods like sauerkraut or kombucha. Alternatively we can always use supplements with Vitamin C, cranberry extracts or probiotics that we can easily find in pharmacies and parapharmacies.

Then there are the more ‘practical’ remedies that we can put in place during an infection. The first is definitely physical activity, especially the one that makes us sweat, taking care to then drink in quantity to rehydrate. We may prefer activities such as pilates and swimming, which do not particularly stress the pelvic area. We avoid wearing clothes that are too tight and we prefer 100% cotton for our underwear.

Hygiene is paramount and we must take care of wash front and back after going to the bathroom. If you have intercourse, urinate after sexual activity and use a bidet to eliminate as many residual germs as possible. In the event that the infection is now ongoing, you can take paracetamol as a pain reliever or use a good old hot water bottle on the belly. In the end never hold your pee: if the urge comes, go to the bathroom as many times as necessary.