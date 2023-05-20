Urine smells when we eat asparagus: the reason revealed

Here is revealed the real reason why urine smells when we eat asparagus: the answer is truly sensational!

Finally spring has arrived and with it also the benefits and miraculous vegetables: the asparagus. You may not know it but asparagus dates back toAncient Egypt and they were used to make various recipes or in the past they were used to clean the flues of fireplaces. In nature there are more than 150 varieties of asparagus such as white or purple ones and the taste varies according to the choice of the vegetable in question.

In fact the green ones have a taste more intense than the white ones, while those viola they have a bitter aftertaste. Not to mention the fact that asparagus lends itself to many delicious and tasty recipes. You just have to find out why the urine stink more when eating asparagus: the answer will leave you speechless.

Urine that smells like asparagus: the reason revealed

Asparagus possess multiple properties and nutrients essential for health such as vitamins of group A, C, B and E. Furthermore, these vegetables are rich in mineral salts essential for the regular psycho-physical function and are particularly recommended: that’s why.

First of all, asparagus purifies and detoxifies the body, not to mention the fact that they are recommended for who suffers from water retention or cellulite. They also help digestion throughfolic acidalso essential for the fetus or for the correct functioning of the nervous system of both children and adults.

Asparagus are also powerful natural antioxidants which fight cellular aging and strengthening bones and fighting blood clots. However, it is important that you know that there are some contraindications in this regard. In fact, inside the asparagus there are theuric acid and theacetylsalicylic acidnot recommended for those suffering from kidney problems, gout and the entire urinary tract. Is it possible to freeze asparagus: but better cooked or raw? Here is the sure answer!

It’s time to find out why pee smells when you eat asparagus: the answer will leave you speechless. Don’t miss these useful tips for cooking asparagus in the best way without making mistakes! The origin of this somewhat malodorous pain is due to various sulfur compounds such as sulfur, asaragusic acid, methanol and dimethyl sulfide. It is inevitable that the urine after taking asparagus smells or has a smell somewhat pungent odor.

Usually the bad smell occurs an hour after taking this vegetable and it’s not bad, on the contrary. This condition is due to any unidentified metabolic processesbut maybe you don’t know that these vegetables are an essential source for your and your family’s body. Are you curious to find out how to harvest asparagus in a workmanlike manner: here are all the tips you need!



Nicholas DeSantis

