The inhibitor is shown to be effective and safe in the long term

The investigational drug remibrutinib has shown efficacy in the treatment of chronic spontaneous urticaria. Data from the investigational oral Bruton’s tyrosine kinase inhibitor were presented at the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology (AAAAI) meeting.

The Phase IIb extension study involved 194 patients who took remibrutinib 100 mg twice daily for 52.1 weeks, followed by 4 weeks of treatment-free follow-up. It was a continuation of a main study involving 267 patients taking the drug at doses of 10 mg, 35 mg or 100 mg once a day or 10 mg, 25 mg or 100 mg twice a day for 12.1 weeks. with 42 patients receiving placebo.

During the study, 71.6% of subjects reported adverse events and 3.1% reported serious adverse events. In the main trial, 155 (58.1%)









Keywords | hives, remibrutinib, inhibitor,