US agency: Probably thousands of cases of meat allergy after tick bite

Between 2010 and 2022, more than 110,000 suspected cases of the so-called Alpha Gal Syndrome (AGS) were identified, the US health authority CDC said. Because tests are often not carried out, the number of cases could be even higher, at around 450,000, the CDC estimates.

“Alpha Gal Syndrome is an important emerging health problem,” said scientist Ann Carpenter. “It is imperative that healthcare workers are aware of this in order to appropriately screen, diagnose, treat and care for patients and also teach them how to prevent tick bites in order to prevent patients from developing this allergy. “

According to the CDC, the syndrome is probably mainly triggered by the bite of a certain species of tick that is common in the USA – the so-called lone star tick (Amblyomma americanum). After the bite, those affected have an allergic reaction to a specific sugar molecule that is found in most mammals and can be found in meat and meat products. Symptoms may include dizziness, diarrhea or a rash.

In response to a dpa request, the Robert Koch Institute announced that there was no data on cases of Alpha Gal Syndrome in Germany.

