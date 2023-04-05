The Audit carried out by the Food Safety and Inspection Services of the US Department of Agriculture (USDA-FSIS) on the General Directorate for Hygiene and Food Safety and Nutrition (DGISAN) of the Ministry of Health on the system was closed today inspection ensured by the Italian veterinary services inside the slaughterhouses and pork processing plants.

During the final meeting, the preliminary results emerged which allow us to define the Italian system as efficient and therefore preserve the commercial flow of Italian delicatessen products to the USA.

“The Italian meat sector boasts high safety standards, recognized throughout the world. The fact that the audit concluded today gave a positive outcome – thus preserving the commercial flow to the United States – is proof of this. The Management General for hygiene and food safety and nutrition (DGISAN) of the Ministry of Health has done an excellent job, ensuring the success of the operation.Now we continue on this path because we have all the tools to consolidate and increase as it deserves the market of Italian agri-food excellence abroad”, so the Undersecretary of Health, Marcello Gemmato, on the US Audit.

Since March 13, the American inspectors, accompanied by DGISAN personnel have crossed the national territory between Lombardy, Emilia Romagna, Friuli Venezia Giulia, Tuscany and Calabria, visiting a sample of 12 of the 140 plants currently authorized for export to the USA.

In particular, two slaughterhouses and 10 processing plants were audited. Among these there were the producers of Prosciutto di Parma, San Daniele and Toscano, short-aged salami and compound products such as “pepperoni pizza” or sauces all’tomato and bacon.

The objective of the Audit, which is routinely carried out every two years, is to verify that the Italian inspection and certification system works in an equivalent way to that of the United States, offering the US consumer safe and correctly labeled products.

L’positive outcome of the audits just concluded remains a fundamental health step to keep the’access to the US market for Italian pork products. In fact, the USA has always been the main export market for Italian delicatessen and remains a rapidly growing country, representing a driving market for many categories of food products.

To underline the excellent coordination and direction ensured by the DGISAN of the Ministry of Health with the veterinary services of the Regions and territorial ASLs as well as a virtuous integration and collaboration with the world of the representative associations of the productive sector which facilitated the smooth execution of the checks.