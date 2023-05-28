US debt, agreement reached between Biden and the Republicans











The agreement, after weeks of negotiations, averts the first default of the United States and a crisis of global dimensions













“Me and the announcer McCarthy we reached an agreement on the roof of the US debt“. He announced it Joe Biden in a note stressing that it is “a compromise and therefore not everyone will get what they wanted”. However, the president underlined the fact that the agreement “is good news for the Americans”. “After weeks of negotiations we have arrived at an agreement that will benefit American citizens,” McCarthy told reporters. “There is still a lot of work to do but we will vote on the agreement on Wednesday”, announced the republican.

In a statement, Biden spoke of “an important step forward, which will reduce public spending while protecting federal programs that help workers.” The US president said that the compromise “protects my priorities and those of the Democrats in Congress at the legislative level”, is “good news for citizens, avoiding a default that would have catastrophic consequences for our economy”.

Biden then said he was sure that the agreement will be approved in Congress on Wednesday, overcoming the opposition of Trumpians and liberals, and will arrive on his desk for signature. Speaking to reporters returning from Camp David, when asked if there were any outstanding points in the agreement, Biden replied, “none”.

What the agreement provides The compromise provides for an increase in debt for the next two years in exchange for some cuts on the administration’s agenda, far from the goal of 130 billion dollars set initially by the Republicans. For example, for defense, one of the points on which the president has been adamant from the beginning, especially with regard to assistance to Ukraine, a budget of 886 billion dollars has been established, an increase of about 3.5%. just like Biden wanted. Nor has medical care for veterans, another request from the ‘commander-in-chief’, been cut for $121 billion in fiscal 2024.

Something, however, the administration had to give in on the requirements for access to welfare, one of the most difficult knots to untie in the last days of the negotiations. In the end, the Republicans managed to raise the age until which those who want to benefit from some forms of assistance, including food stamps, must find a job from 49 to 54. However, some more vulnerable categories have been exempted and the requirements to access Medicaid health coverage, which the Republicans had asked for but the White House strongly rejected, have not been tightened.

