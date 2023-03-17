The United States believes that Russia has recovered some wreckage of the American drone that crashed in the Black Sea after the collision with a Russian Su-27 fighter on the morning of Tuesday 14 March. US sources reveal it to CNN, explaining that they are pieces of fiberglass and other small parts of the MQ-9 Reaper. Meanwhile, the United States has released a map (LOOK) which, with a margin, reconstructs the stages of the story.

The drone was intercepted between 6 and 7 in the morning in an area approximately 40-50 miles off the Crimean coast. The maneuvers of the two Su-27s lasted, it is believed, about 40 minutes. The collision between one of the fighters and the drone took place between 7 and 7.20 at about 50-60 nautical miles from the coast. The drone, with the propeller damaged, crashed into the sea between 7.20 and 7.30 at about 75-85 nautical miles from the Crimea and Romania. It is not clear whether the drone crashed due to the damage suffered or due to a decision by whoever remotely controlled the aircraft. In any case, the United States would have managed to neutralize the software on the device.

RUSSIA RECOVERS FRAGMENTS – Since Wednesday it has been known that Russian naval assets had reached the area where the plane crashed. However, the Biden administration has downplayed the impact that the Russians’ discovery of the wreckage of the drone could have. “We’ve made it impossible for them to get any valuable intelligence information out of the wreckage they can find at sea,” said John Kirby, spokesman for the White House National Security Council.

The US has released a video documenting a phase of the close encounter between the drone and the Russian fighters. “Our version of what happened is clearly demonstrated, I think anyone who has seen the video can see it,” Kirby. The images show how Russia is “completely lying” about what happened.

The decision to make the video of the incident public was also made to “make it clear to the rest of the world how the Russians are lying,” Kirby said. The Americans have in fact denounced that the Russian fighter first emptied its tanks on the MQ-9 and then hit its propeller, causing it to fall into the sea. The Russians deny that there was any physical contact between the fighter and the drone.

The video, Kirby said again, does not provide evidence regarding the intentions of the Russian pilot: “At best it is irresponsible conduct, at worst irresponsible and incompetent. We do not know if it was intentional, the video does not show this”.