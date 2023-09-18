US FDA Concludes Phenylephrine-based Oral Decongestants are Ineffective After Years of Skepticism

Oral Decongestants Containing Phenylephrine Deemed Ineffective by US FDA

After years of research and evaluation, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has officially declared that oral decongestants containing phenylephrine are ineffective in relieving nasal congestion caused by colds and flu. These drugs have been sold for nearly two decades and have generated annual sales of around $1.7 billion in the United States alone. Similar products are also available in Europe and Italy, including the popular Tachifludec, which contains phenylephrine and is advertised for its decongestant properties.

The FDA will now have to determine what action to take with regards to these products. In Italy, it is estimated that between 3.5 and 4 million packs of oral decongestants containing phenylephrine were sold in 2022. These findings come as a blow to the pharmaceutical companies that have been marketing these products, as doubts regarding their effectiveness have persisted for some time.

Phenylephrine was originally approved by the FDA in the 1970s but gained popularity as a nasal decongestant after restrictions were placed on the use of pseudoephedrine in the early 2000s. Pseudoephedrine was known to be effective in reducing nasal congestion, but its use was limited due to concerns about its potential use in the illegal production of methamphetamines. As a result, pharmaceutical companies turned to phenylephrine as an alternative.

Customers who purchased decongestants with phenylephrine began reporting that they experienced little to no relief from their symptoms. One such individual was Randy Hatton, now a professor of pharmacy at the University of Florida, who requested the documentation that led to phenylephrine’s approval in the 1970s. Upon reviewing the material, Hatton discovered that the FDA had relied heavily on 14 studies, five of which were conducted by the same research center and had more positive results than the others. Excluding these studies, phenylephrine did not appear to be an effective decongestant.

In 2007, Hatton and colleagues presented a petition to the FDA, calling for a revision of the dosage of phenylephrine used in these products. Their goal was not to discontinue its use altogether, but rather to find a dosage that would yield some result. As a result, the FDA formed a new working group to reevaluate the situation.

New evidence brought forward by pharmaceutical companies, including Merck, further undermined the effectiveness of phenylephrine. Studies showed that the majority of the active ingredient was broken down in the digestive system, resulting in minimal amounts circulating in the blood. The quantity that reached the nasal mucosa was so insignificant that it had little to no impact on congestion. Other studies indicated that phenylephrine was no more effective than a placebo in treating nasal congestion caused by pollen allergies.

Despite these findings, the advisory commission did not make any decisions regarding the use of phenylephrine in oral decongestants. While products containing phenylephrine can still be sold, further studies are required to determine whether higher doses of the active ingredient could yield any results. Merck conducted two clinical trials that showed no effects in reducing nasal congestion, not even with significantly increased dosages.

Last week, a new working group from the FDA unanimously agreed on the non-binding opinion that phenylephrine is ineffective. The FDA will now decide how to proceed in light of these findings. It is unlikely that significant changes will be made immediately, as previous decisions on this matter have not been particularly impactful.

The FDA’s decisions may also have implications for the European Union, where the European Medicines Agency and national agencies are responsible for drug regulations. In the EU, decongestant products that contain phenylephrine, along with other active ingredients such as paracetamol or non-steroidal anti-inflammatories, are available. Unlike the US, pseudoephedrine-containing drugs are more easily accessible in the EU and have been recognized for their decongestant properties. However, the use of pseudoephedrine may also face restrictions in the future due to potential side effects related to cerebral blood vessel pathologies.

The FDA’s findings and decisions will likely influence the actions taken by regulatory bodies in other countries and regions, shaping the future availability and use of oral decongestants containing phenylephrine.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

