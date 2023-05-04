US Fed raises interest rates by 0.25%

03 maggio 202320:54

Fed The Fed ha increased the interest rate by 0.25%, as expected. This is the tenth consecutive increase by the US central bank, which seals the fastest series of rate hikes in four decades. The Fed signals a possible pause in rate hikes, writing in a statement that it will “take into account” the effects of the hikes before raising them again. Now it’s time to ECB that could follow the Fed on the same street if the mediation between hawks and doves will be successful, discarding the hypothesis of a higher increase. There are fears of a new rise in the mortgages.

The latest data on nominal inflation which reared its head in April did not move much the debate within the board, which remains anchored to its starting point: core inflation is still too high and the best way to fight it remains interest rates. However, if a pause is expected for the Fed which the European stock exchanges appreciated on Wednesday closing positive, for Frankfurt the fastest cycle of increases since the war could continue also in June, defying the fears of a recession and the repercussions on highly indebted countries. like Italy, which is destined to see its interest expenditure rise even more, with a consequent rise in mortgages and BTPs.

Italy and the rate hike The alarm was sounded a few weeks ago by Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti, warning of the “risks to financial stability and serious budgetary problems” that further rate hikes could entail for Italy, already forced today to pay interest rates interest close to 4% to sell its government bonds and finance its debt. A situation that could only get worse if in the coming months the ECB accelerates the pace of the disposal of securities accumulated over the years of the massive purchases of Quantitative Easing, a portfolio that has so far decreased by 15 billion a month.

The board’s hawks would like to see a drastic stop to the buybacks of maturing government bonds: a hypothesis that would increase the pressure on high debts for which the ECB lifesaver is moving away ever faster.

ECB towards a rate hike The effects of the increases also affect the economy in general. Several economists, including S&P analysts a few days ago, are warning of the prospects of a recession which, if escaped so far, may not necessarily be forever. According to Francesco Saraceno of Ofce, Sciences Po and Luiss, the Central Bank “knows that in a few months they will start to bite its policies, on credit, consumption and business investment”, and therefore it should “pause to avoid a recession”, accepting the fact that the transmission of his policy takes place after 12-18 months, therefore the effects of his first measures taken since last July will be fully seen starting from the summer onwards.

But market analysts do not see the ECB oriented towards a break. Indeed, the bet that gathers the broadest consensus is a new increase of 0.25%. The doubt is only on the indications for future meetings, but most likely the president Christine Lagarde will still choose not to give any ideas, reiterating that she will decide from time to time on the basis of the most recent data.

This time, the latest data point to still persistent ‘core’ inflation, and a nominal rate to rise temporarily, due to the rise in energy prices. Furthermore, the banking stress of mid-March did not do too much damage to European assets, and the Eurozone’s GDP continues to grow, albeit weakly (+0.1%). It is a scenario that invites Frankfurt to continue on the path chosen so far, which is proving to be effective given the drastic drop in loans to households and businesses in the first quarter of this year, a figure that the board is watching carefully.

The situation in the US The situation in the USA, on the other hand, can afford a break after ten consecutive increases: the interest rate is now between 5% and 5.25%, a level never reached since the summer of 2007, before the financial crisis. Furthermore, after the latest banking crises, the Fed reassured that the system is solid and resilient, but the tighter credit conditions for households and businesses could not only weigh on economic activity, but could accelerate the disinflation process.

