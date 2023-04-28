US GDP slows down, the specter of recession returns

Sudden slowdown for the American economy. In the first quarter, GDP grew by only 1.1%, below analysts’ expectations and much less than the +2.6% of the last three months of 2022. The pronounced slowdown reflects the effects of the aggressive rate hike campaign of the Fed and fuels fears of a recession, taken almost for granted by Wall Street.

US growth was held back by the drop in investments by businesses and in the real estate market, i.e. the two fronts most exposed to the Fed’s squeeze. Consumers, on the other hand, have shown themselves to be resilient in the face of the gallop in prices: in fact, spending has risen by 3 .7%, better than the +1% in the last quarter of 2022. But there are many unknowns about the stability of consumption: according to analysts, they will slow down decisively in the coming months due to inflation that slows down but remains historically high with serious consequences on purchasing power. So far, Americans have tolerated the high prices thanks to the solidity of the labor market which, however, is starting to show the first signs of weakness.

For the Fed, these are ‘positive’ indications: the recovery which slows down but does not collapse and the labor market which cools down will in fact have an impact on inflation, holding down prices and helping them to fall towards the 2% target. Despite the encouraging signs, the US central bank is preparing a new tightening next week, when it is expected to raise interest rates by another 0.25%. Instead, a pause is expected from June to evaluate the effect of monetary policy decisions on the economy, considering that the recent turmoil in the banking sector is equivalent to a quarter point increase in the cost of money. The possible pause by the Fed could come at a time of extremely high tension for the US economy, namely the clash over the increase in the debt ceiling. The negotiations between the Republicans and Joe Biden have not yet begun and the risk is that of a “catastrophic” default. The first fears in this regard are starting to appear among investors, fueling nervousness about a crisis in the banking sector that still does not appear to be resolved.

First Republic continues to be in trouble and, according to rumors, access to Fed funding could soon be limited. A hypothesis that if it materializes could further complicate the bank’s prospects, once again fueling the risk of contagion. If First Republic trembles, comforting signals come instead from Deutsche Bank. While announcing the cut of 800 jobs, the German bank closed the first quarter with a profit of 1.3 billion. According to Goldman Sachs, tensions in the banking sector and rate hikes in Europe and the USA will slow down world growth in 2023 to +2.5%. The Stock Exchanges closely monitor developments in the economy. And while the European financial markets are moving cautiously – the Milan stock exchange closes up by 0.19% -, Wall Street is advancing, finding inspiration in the accounts of large companies to run. After Microsoft and Google exceeded expectations, Meta also reveals better than expected accounts. Revenue of Mark Zuckerberg’s giant rose in the first quarter for the first time in nearly a year, marking a 3% increase to 28.65 billion. And for the current three months, between 29.5 and 32 billion dollars is expected. Results that give wings to Meta titles, with investors optimistic about the prospects of the social network with Zuckerberg pledging to control expenses and, above all, with the difficulties of TikTok, the great rival of Instagram that ended up in Washington’s sights, which sees it as a threat to national security.

