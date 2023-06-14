Home » US immunologist Akiko Iwasaki on the danger of Long Covid
Health

US immunologist Akiko Iwasaki on the danger of Long Covid

by admin
US immunologist Akiko Iwasaki on the danger of Long Covid

During the pandemic, the immunobiologist Akiko Iwasaki and her team at the Yale School of Medicine made and communicated numerous breakthroughs in Covid-19 research – and have become famous worldwide. A few weeks ago she became President of the American Association of Immunologists. At the beginning of this week she came to Frankfurt am Main to accept this year’s Else Kröner Fresenius Prize for Medical Research in the Palmengarten Society House. At 2.5 million euros, the prize is one of the world‘s most valuable research awards in the field of medicine.

Joachim Müller-Jung

Editor in the feuilleton, responsible for the “Nature and Science” department.

Professor Iwasaki, nobody wears a mask here, everyone behaves as if there is no longer a threat. We only saw you with a mask. Where do we stand in the fight against the virus?

See also  If we have pain in the legs, back and head, we check the immune system not through blood counts but with these tests that few people know

You may also like

National Health Equity Program, decree of the Secretary...

Open letter from the independent welfare service: Hausengel...

Food and a good mood: to be cheerful...

Berlusconi, the state funeral in the Cathedral: the...

Waiting times for psychotherapy / vdek analysis confirms...

AIDS, the go-ahead for the free pill to...

Aiwanger as a Gauland plagiarist – health check

Diabetes: what to eat for breakfast to feel...

A network to counter bacterial resistance – breaking...

Justice, bill draft: via abuse of office, traffic...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy