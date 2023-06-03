US presidential elections, weak candidates for the free world but can the two parties replace them? – breaking latest news

IWhat state is “the leader of the free world”? Joe Biden’s latest tumble is covered with embarrassment from those media who try to protect him. But it is clear that the psycho-physical health of the president will be an attack ground for the right in the electoral campaign. In America, transparency about the health of leaders has become a must. Self-censorship has limits. Then there is the Kamala Harris disaster: the deputy makes headlines above all for the ramshackle laughter with which she accompanies incomprehensible speeches. Her age difference doesn’t make her any brighter than her boss.

On the other hand, there is the disturbing lead of Donald Trump in the Republican polls. Ron DeSantis, despite the economic successes in the government of Florida, lags behind the former president, whom a large part of the Republican base forgives the horror of the assault on the Capitol. As for judicial troubles, as long as they come from a politicized judiciary they confirm the theory of persecution for Trump’s followers.

It is an America in a crisis of leadership precisely when its guidance is essential to keep the alliances between democracies united and determined, in the West and in the East. Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping rejoice in front of the images of Biden tripping and falling. The speculations extend to the allies. From Europe to Japan, every government friendly to America wonders if in January 2025 there will be a sane, valid leader in the White House, faithful to coalitions between democracies.

A jolt by the two Democratic and Republican establishments, to give a change in the candidacies, would be in the interests of America and the world. It's still possible?

On the left for now there is a nuisance candidacy: Robert Kennedy Jr (the son of Bob assassinated in 1968), an ultra of anti-vax environmentalism, repudiated by his family and by the party; but with an astonishing 19% approval rating in some polls. Kennedy has no chance but a majority of Democrats would like an alternative to Biden.

On the right there are whispers of a plan by some large lenders: crowding nominations in the primaries, but with a secret agreement of desistance between all the anti-Trump candidates in favor of the only one who will be able to beat The Donald. It is the plan that failed in 2016. Whether this Republican establishment still matters or whether Trump has completed the metamorphosis of the Grand Old Party into a populist, anti-elite, anti-establishment force remains to be seen. Finally there is the movementNo Label (“No label”) who works for an independent candidate; in U.S. history third-party candidates have caused someone to lose but never win.

If a wind of panic doesn't blow in Washington, an explanation can be found in a television series, The Diplomat. It is the story of a US ambassador in London, "raised" to become the deputy to an elderly president who loses his shots. Around the old president we see a team that directs, guides, corrects and replaces him. It is the theory of Deep State ("Deep State"), purged of the conspiratorial and paranoid dimension that Trump's entourage gives to the expression. It's the idea that America has a top-notch technocratic "dome.": il National Security Councilof the White House, the Pentagon, the State Department, intelligence, think tanks and informal networks with the Big Tech giants. This is the real government, it is partly official, it acts according to the constitutional provisions, it involves some elites of the Congress; in part it acts behind the scenes and "commissions" democracy.