US soldier Travis King is ‘in custody in North Korea’

Rome, 3 August 2023 – Il American soldier Travis King is in custody at North Korea. The confirmation came directly from the United Nations Command. It is the first time that we have news of the place where the 23-year-old soldier is, protagonist on 18 July of the crossing of the confine between the South Korea, the country where it was located, and North Korea in the Panmunjom area. The UN command, which oversees the Korean war truce, stressed that no further details will be provided on the response received from Pyongyang so as “not to interfere with efforts to bring him home”.

The story of American soldier Travis King

The Travis King story in the US army begins in January 2021. In South Korea, the 23-year-old soldier had already begun to create quite a few embarrassments to the Pentagon. Arrested for assault, he was incarcerated in a prison. Once released, last February he was fined 5 million won (about 4,000 dollars) for damage to public property: he had in fact kicked a police car and offended the officers. On 18 July, according to reconstructions by the American media, he should have been repatriated. Escorted by the military at Incheon International airport, just outside Seoul, to board a flight to the USA, King had decided not to board. After sneaking into a group of tourists heading to the demilitarized zone that marks the border between the two Koreas, once he arrived at the place he had intentionally crossed the border, entering North Korea where he had disappeared. After the Pentagon’s appeals and accusations against Pyongyang, talks began on 24 July between the United Nations Command and North Korea on the case. Today came the first confirmation that Travis King is in custody in North Korea.