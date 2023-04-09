The case of the top secret US intelligence leak is expanding. Not only was Russia targeted by the strong American penetration of military and security systems, but also South Korea, one of Washington’s allies. The pages posted online, and revealed by the New York Times, discuss the debate in South Korea regarding the possibility of providing artillery ammunition for use in Ukraine, a decision that would have violated Seoul’s policy of providing lethal aid.

Part of the documents said Korean officials were concerned that US President Joe Biden might put pressure on Seoul to deliver aid. In another section of the documents, those of the CIA, it is clearer how the United States had learned of South Korea’s decisions, but indicating them as referred to by an “intelligence report”. The US Justice Department and the Pentagon have opened an investigation into the matter, which is deeply embarrassing to the US.