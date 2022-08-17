Pew Research Center updated a 2014 survey that involved 1,316 teenagers to investigate their relationship with social networks. What has emerged is an earthquake in the preferences of the stars and stripes teenager, but I think this will not surprise the audience of young and very young people from other continents. But also – and it is more interesting – a consolidation of the use of social media and more generally of the internet. So no escape on the horizon. At least for now. But a greater awareness that you are a long, long time attached to your smartphone. And on social media. That yes.

Let’s now look at some evidence from the study.

Fewer and fewer teenagers use Facebook, The Winner is… TikTok.

About 67% of teens say they use TikTok, 16% even say they use it almost constantly. Meanwhile, the share of teens on Facebook, which in 2015 was the dominant social media platform among teens in the Center’s 2014-15 survey, has plummeted from 71% then to 32% today. YouTube is at the top of the online landscape for teenagers of 2022. The video wins, indeed it wins over the written word.



Nearly half of teenagers use the internet almost constantly

The percentage of teens reporting a near-constant level of online presence has increased dramatically from a 2015 Pew survey in which only about a quarter of teens reported that level of internet use.

The escape from social networks can wait

As for the time we spend on social media, most American teenagers (55%) states of spend the right amount of time on these apps and sites, while about a third of adolescents (36%) claims to spend too much time on social media. Only 8% of teens think they spend too little time on these platforms.



When asked about the idea of ​​giving up on social media, i54% of teenagers say it would be at least a little difficult to give it up, while the 46% say it would be at least a little easy. Conversely, a quarter of teens say giving up on social media would be very easy, while 15% of teens say the same.

However, one in three teenagers are aware that they use social media too much.

Pew research researchers finally asked US teens how they feel about the amount of time they spend on social media. A slight majority (55%) say the amount of time they spend on social media is fair, lower percentages say they spend too much or too little time on these platforms.



