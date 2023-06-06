Usa, African American mother killed by neighbor: children “made noise”



getty

In the US, an African-American mother of four was shot and killed by a neighbor who complained of the “noise” caused by children playing in the garden. Cnn reports it. The incidents took place in Marion County, Florida. The neighbor first pounced on the boys, throwing a pair of skates at one of them. At that point another son entered her house to warn her mother, Aj Owens, of the incident and she went to the neighbor’s house who shot her in response.