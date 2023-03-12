Home Health Usa, after Silicon Valley Bank closed a second bank, is Signature Bank
A second bank, Signature Bank, was closed by the authorities. This was stated by the US Treasury, the FDIC and the Fed in a joint note in which they illustrate their plans for Silicon Valley Bank. Signature Bank is headquartered in New York State.

Fed and Treasury: “We will protect customers and the US economy”

“Today we are taking decisive action to protect the US economy by strengthening public confidence in our banking system. This step will ensure that the US banking system continues to fulfill its vital roles of protecting deposits and providing access to credit for households and businesses , in a way that promotes strong and sustainable economic growth.” So in a joint note the secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen, the Chairman of the Federal Reserve Board Jerome H. Powell and the president of the FDIC Martin J. Gruenberg, about the situation of Silicon Valley Bank. “After receiving a recommendation from the FDIC and Federal Reserve boards of directors and consulting with the chairman, Secretary Yellen has approved actions that allow the FDIC to complete the resolution of Silicon Valley Bank, Santa Clara, California, in a way that fully protects all depositors. Depositors will have access to all of their money effective Monday, March 13. No losses associated with the Silicon Valley Bank resolution will be borne by the taxpayer.”

The Signature case

In the same statement, the US regulators signaled that Signature Bank, a small institution particularly exposed in the financing of cryptocurrency circuits, will also be subjected to the same procedure as SVB: “We also announce a similar exception for systemic risk for the Signature Bank of New Yorkwhich was closed today by the state authority that set it up. All depositors of this institution will be compensated. As with the Silicon Valley Bank resolution, no losses will be borne by taxpayers. Shareholders and some unsecured debtors will not be protected. Senior management has also been removed. Any losses to the Deposit Insurance Fund, supporting uninsured depositors, will be recovered through a special assessment of banks, as required by law.” The Federal Reserve Board has announced it will make additional funding available to eligible depository institutions to ensure that banks are able to meet the needs of all their depositors.

