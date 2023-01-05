news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, JAN 05 – The world‘s first vaccine for honey bees has been approved for use by the US government, stoking hopes of a new weapon against the diseases that routinely ravage the colonies on which it is relies for food pollination. The Guardian reports it.



The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) has granted a conditional license to a vaccine created by Dalan Animal Health, a US biotechnology company, to help protect honey bees from American foulbrood.



“Our vaccine is a breakthrough in bee protection,” said Annette Kleiser, chief executive officer of Dalan Animal Health. “We are poised to change the way we care for insects, impacting food production on a global scale.”



The vaccine, which will initially be available to commercial beekeepers, aims to curb plague, a serious disease caused by larvae of the Paenibacillus bacterium that can weaken and kill beehives. There is currently no cure for the disease, which in some parts of the United States has been found in a quarter of hives, requiring beekeepers to destroy and burn any infected colonies and administer antibiotics to prevent further spread.



(ANSA).

