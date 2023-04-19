Usa, Bob Kennedy junior is a candidate for the Democrats in the White House

Afp Bob Kennedy junior runs for the Democrats in the race for the White House, at presidential elections of 2024. He officially announced it by launching the sfida a Joe Biden for the nomination for the democratic party. The announcement had come in early April, but with the Boston event there is the formalization of the intentions of the nephew of former president Jfk. “I’m here to announce my candidacy for the elections,” he said. I thank my wife: you will know hershe’s a lot of fun and it will be nice to have her in the White House.”

A former top environmental lawyer, Robert Jr is a

no vax convinced who gave voice to

conspiracy theories on vaccines, 5G and digital currencies.

“End the divisions in the country” “A part of my family is not here with me today. Many of them do not support what I am doing: they have a different vision of politics and I respect their opinions”, underlines Robert Kennedy Jr referring to the absence of part of his famous family . “One of the principles of my campaign and of my presidency will be to end the divisions that exist in the country: we must talk about the values ​​we have in common, not what we disagree on”.

The controversial points Bob’s son had leapt to the headlines during the pandemic as a leading exponent of the movement against vaccines, going so far as to label the Covid containment measures promoted by Anthony Fauci, the super-experienced American virologist, as “fascist”. In February 2021 Instagram had kicked him out for spreading false information about Covid. And last year he ended up in a storm for saying, during a no-vax rally in Washington, that it was “easier for Anne Frank to escape the Nazis than for Americans to escape mandatory vaccination”.

