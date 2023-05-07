USA, car hits migrants in Texas: seven dead

Most of the people hit by an SUV in Brownsville, Texas were migrants from Venezuela. This was said by the director of the reception center in front of which 13 people were run over, seven of whom were killed and the others injured. According to police, the driver, who was arrested, is Hispanic.

The suspect is likely that he was under the influence of drugs or alcohol. He is currently hospitalized, watched over by the police.

