USA drinks show dangerous level of toxic metals

A new study has found that some commonly consumed beverages in the US, such as fruit juices and sodas, contain levels of toxic metals, including arsenic, cadmium and lead, that exceed federal standards for drinking water.

Researchers at Tulane University in Louisiana measured 25 different toxic metals and trace elements in 60 soft drinks, including single fruit juices, mixed fruit juices, plant milks, sodas and teas.

The drinks were sourced in New Orleans and are commercially available in supermarkets across the United States.

The researchers found that five of the 60 drinks they analyzed contained levels of a toxic metal exceeding federal standards for drinking water.

Two blended fruit juices had arsenic levels above the standard of 10 micrograms/litre. Meanwhile, one cranberry juice, one mixed fruit and carrot juice, and one oat milk had cadmium levels above the standard of three parts per billion.

What are arsenic and cadmium?

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), arsenic is a tasteless, colorless, and odorless naturally occurring chemical found in the environment, including in foods and water. The element persists in the environment and does not deteriorate.

In 2001, the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) adopted a standard of 10 parts per billion (ppb), or 10 micrograms/liter, for arsenic in public drinking water, replacing the older standard of 50 micrograms/litre.

However, long-term exposure to high levels of arsenic can lead to skin disorders, an increased risk of diabetes, high blood pressure and several types of cancer, according to the CDC.

Cadmium, on the other hand, is another naturally occurring element, used in products such as batteries, pigments, metallic coatings and plastics, but also present in plant and animal foods, according to the CDC.

When consumed in large quantities, cadmium can cause stomach problems and, when inhaled at high levels, can lead to lung damage or death. Cadmium is considered a carcinogen.

“Exposure to low levels of cadmium in the air, food, water and especially tobacco smoke over time can cause cadmium to build up in the kidneys and cause kidney disease and brittle bones,” notes the CDC.

Fruit juices and plant milks contain higher levels

In total, 7 of the 25 elements the researchers measured in their study exceeded drinking water standards in some beverages, including nickel, manganese, boron, cadmium, strontium, arsenic and selenium, while lead was detected in more than 93 % of 60 samples, although most contained levels below one part per billion.

The highest level (6.3 micrograms/kg) was found in a lime sports drink, although it still fell below the standards for drinking water set by the EPA and the World Health Organization.

Overall, the blended fruit juices and plant-based milks, including oat and almond milks, contained higher levels of toxic metals than the other beverages analyzed in the study.

The researchers did not identify the specific brands studied, but noted that they can be purchased in local supermarkets and retail stores. The study highlights how the quality controls conducted by the US federal authorities are insufficient and allow the marketing of unsuitable products.

I risultati dello studio, intitolato “Toxic metals and essential elements contents in commercially available fruit juices and other non-alcoholic beverages from the United States“, sono stati pubblicati sul Journal of Food Composition and Analysis.



Thanks to our Telegram channel you can stay updated on the publication of new articles from Economic Scenarios. ⇒ Sign up right away ⇐



