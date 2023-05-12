Usa, gays and bisexuals can donate blood / New FDA rules: “There is a shortage of donors”

Use, the Food and Drugs administration (FDA) revises the rules on blood donations. Now they will also be able to participate in the campaigns donors declared gay or bisexuala decision judged by many “historic” especially by those who had previously challenged the procedure because it was considered “highly discriminatory“. But now in the light of the emergency declared for shortage of donors, the FDA rethinks it and opens it up to everyone, regardless of sexual orientation. However, the new rules will also lead to new ones questionnaire procedures preventive. indeed they will be magazines and textby entering mandatory questions about donor sexual habits.

Anti bodyshaming law in New York / It’s controversial: “The obese can sue anyone”

As reported by the New York Timesyou will have to answer by indicating How much time has passed since the last report and also specify the modeto locate those most a risk. In addition, donors will be asked to certify i medicines hired. To exclude those who are undertaking a preventive therapy to avoid contagion from Hiv. In case anyone is judged”at risk” it will come excluding from the donation.

Florida bans post-Covid gain of function research/ “He’s responsible for the pandemic”

NEW FDA RULES: “THERE IS A DONOR EMERGENCY”

The new rules from Fda on the donors of bloodfit into an international context, in which many other countries adopt the same precautions. If previously the exclusion of those who are openly gay and bisexual had been judged “discriminatory and offensive” now, according to the New York Timesthis new one breakthrough represents a historic opening. But the national agency said the rule was changed because “There is blood emergency, there is a shortage of donors and in the event of a crisis, an adequate supply must be available. So everyone’s help is needed.”.

New York denies bed rights to migrants / Mayor dem: “numbers out of control”

Many associations promoting the LGBT rights they declared satisfied because they stressed that excluding people based on sexual orientation leads to a prejudice on the fact that those with different habits may be more at risk Hiv. However the Fda rimane cauta and wants to preserve the protections of security on transfusions of blood because as established “The risk of transmitting HIV by transfusion is high higher than what could be caused by sexual contact“.

© breaking latest news