FROM OUR CORRESPONDENT

JERUSALEM — The first time Joe Biden lands in Israel is the summer of 1973the conflict of Yom Kippur is 43 days away, the war seems far away – few expect it, almost none of the Israeli leaders foresee it – and Benjamin Netanyahu made the opposite flight a few months earlier, finished his military service and returned to the United States, architecture student at MIT in Boston. The then US senator, making his debut in politics, is received by Golda Meir, he will remember the cigarettes that the prime minister smoked one after the other and “one of the most significant moments of my life”.

He returned to the country often, shook Yitzhak Rabin’s hand in Jerusalem twice (1977, 1992), met all the prime ministers, and managed to find dialogue with almost all of them.

Bibi knows Joe knows him well. Sometimes the reproaches of an old confidant are more annoying than the threats of a new enemy. So to presidential exhortations — â€œit cannot go on like thisI hope you really try to reach a compromise» — iThe Israeli prime minister replies piquedly: Â«We are a sovereign countrywho makes decisions based on the will of his people and not on the basis of pressure from abroad, even from best friends.

The tensions become public and Biden personally extends – “it won’t happen any time soon” – the times of Netanyahu’s visit to Washington, never in the previous five terms as head of government has he had to wait so long for an invitation to the White House. The diplomatic space for maneuver is narrowing and despite the impudent tones towards Israel’s most powerful ally expressed by his ministers – “we are not another star on the flag of the United States“, attacks the extremist Itamar Ben Gvir – the conservative leader he knows he can’t give up on the special relationship. See also Cesarean delivery weakens the immune system

The protests that have been going on for three months against the justice plan announced by the government – for the opposition it is an anti-democratic coup, an authoritarian turn to subject the judiciary to the control of the executive – are already compromising the effectiveness of the forces armies. The refusal to show up for training of reservist pilots in 69 Squadron – they operate the F-15 jets, the most advanced – complicates preparations for a possible attack against Iranian nuclear centers, a project that the prime minister repeats he has never shelved. Netanyahu considers preventing the ayatollahs from arming themselves with the atomic bomb his life’s mission, loyalists say he has perched for this reasonis convinced that the corruption trial is a frame-up by the judiciary to remove him, wants to remain in power because only he “can protect Israel from the existential threat”.

Ma without the logistical support of the American Air Force, without the diplomatic and military protection guaranteed by Biden, a possible bombing is considered impossible by the General Staff. Bibi knows. He must be able to make it clear even to cronies in the ruling coalition among those who accuse the US president of unacceptable interference or rant about US aid by proclaiming that Israel can do without it.