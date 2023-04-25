Usa, Joe Biden formally announces his re-nomination for the 2024 presidential elections

Ansa Joe Biden announced his re-nomination for the 2024 US presidential election in a video. The president asked voters to give him more time to “finish the job” he started when he was sworn in. The announcement came four years after he ran for president in 2019, when he vowed to heal “the soul of the nation.”

Biden announced his re-nomination in a video in which he punctuates his message as images scroll through the attack on Congress on January 6, 2021 and the protests in the Supreme Court in defense of the right to abortion. “When I ran for president four years ago I said ours was a fight for the spirit of America. It still is,” Biden says in the video.

Democrat Kamala Harris, the first woman to hold the office of vice president of the United States, is running for re-election to the vice presidency, in ticket with President Joe Biden.

