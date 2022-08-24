Home Health Usa, Moderna has completed iter on vaccine against Omicron 4 and 5
Usa, Moderna has completed iter on vaccine against Omicron 4 and 5

Usa, Moderna has completed iter on vaccine against Omicron 4 and 5

Moderna has completed the application to the FDA, the drug agency in the United States, for the emergency use of the bivalent vaccine adapted to Omicron 4 and 5 variants. This was announced by the American biotech company.

Production ready for September

The claim is for a booster dose of 50 µg for adults aged 18 and over and is based on preclinical and clinical trial data available for the bivalent booster candidate (mRna-1273.214) versus the first Omicron variant, BA.1. On the new product against the most recent sub-variants there is no data yet. Moderna has developed the booster candidate (mRna-1273.222) against BA.4 and BA.5 in accordance with US FDA guidelines, is now conducting a phase 2/3 study and has set up production to be ready if it arrives. the ok of the regulatory body, to the administration of the doses in September.

“Moderna’s mRna platform has allowed us to develop, study and distribute bivalent booster vaccines, which demonstrate greater protection against all Covid variants tested, in record time,” said Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel.

