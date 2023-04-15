Home » USA, open war on the “Chapitos”, the sons of Chapo, and on the Chinese chemists accused of helping them produce fentanyl – breaking latest news
USA, open war on the "Chapitos", the sons of Chapo, and on the Chinese chemists accused of helping them produce fentanyl – breaking latest news

USA, open war on the "Chapitos", the sons of Chapo, and on the Chinese chemists accused of helping them produce fentanyl – breaking latest news

Like father, like children. Quite aptly said for the bloodthirsty offspring of drug trafficker Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán, who is serving a life sentence in Colorado. His three “heirs” turned out to be even more ferocious than him, head of the Sinaloa Cartel. This Friday, April 14, the United States Department of Justice announced the indictment of 28 people, including the so-called “Los Chapitos” and four Chinese business owners accused of supplying chemicals to cartel for the production and trafficking of the drug fentanyl. The defendants live between Mexico, China and Guatemala. Ovidio Guzmán Lopez, nicknamed “The Mouse”, is the only brother currently in prison in Mexico and awaiting extradition to the USA, where life imprisonment awaits him.

It will be an all-out fight against the new Mexican drug kingpins, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) assured. US Attorney General Merrick Garland said the police and judicial action is aimed at dismantle “the largest and most prolific fentanyl trafficking operation in the world”, led by the so-called Pacific Cartel and “fueled by Chinese pharmaceutical companies”. Garland also stated that the Beijing government “must stop the uncontrolled flow of fentanyl precursor chemicals leaving China”. For his part, the US ambassador to Mexico, Ken Salazar, said that Los Chapitos “now no longer have a place to hide”.

US authorities are seeking life sentences without discounts for Iván, Alfredo and Ovidio Guzmán López, accused of causing the deaths of over 100,000 people in the United States due to the fentanyl, a synthetic opioid up to 50 times more lethal than heroin. She even was increased the bounty on the brothers, from 5 to 10 million dollars. The head of the cartel is Ivan, 40, who “commands the assassins and promotes the operations of the criminal organization”. And he would have declared that he wanted to “fill the streets of the United States with drug addicts”, with fentanyl.

To formalize the accusation, DEA agents infiltrated the Sinaloa cartel and the network closest to the Chapitos for a year and a half, “gaining unprecedented access to the highest levels of the organization,” said DEA’s Anne Milgram. According to US prosecutors, members of the Sinaloa Cartel have conducted cruel and inhumane experiments on other people. “Two of the defendants tested the potency of fentanyl on people who were tied up,” said Merrick Garland, according to whom the drug dealers “also fed some of their victims to two tigers belonging to the Chapitos.”

