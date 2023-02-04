news-txt”>

(ANSA) – NEW YORK, FEBRUARY 04 – Less sugar in meals served in school canteens. The US Department of Agriculture is calling for a review of nutrition standards for foods served in schools, limiting added sugars for the first time but also calling for a significant reduction in salt in meals.



The goal of the new guidelines is to improve nutrition in schools, which serve breakfast to 15 million children a day and lunch to 30 million kids. The plan, however, immediately raised controversy. In fact, many are skeptical about the need to make school canteen menus healthier. The current ones, says the School for Nutrition Association, are already much better than those of a decade ago and the new rules risk being a burden especially for smaller schools. “School menu programs – adds the School Nutrition Association – are not equipped for further rules”. (HANDLE).

