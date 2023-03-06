The toll of one is 2 teenagers dead and 6 injured in the United States Shooting broke out in Georgia at a house party in Douglasville attended by over 100 teenagers. The local authorities report it. Investigators are reconstructing the events that occurred in the Douglasville house. No arrests have been made over the shooting and it is unclear whether more than one person was the shooter. Trent Wilson, Captain of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, told Associated Press that the shootings occurred between 10.30pm and 11.30pm on Saturday and he called on potential witnesses to provide more information about how the shooting began and who was responsible. Wilson refused to give the names of the two dead, but reported that they were under 18.