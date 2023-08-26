Home » USA, shooting in a shop in Florida: four dead, assailant killed
USA, shooting in a shop in Florida: four dead, assailant killed

In the US there is still a tragedy linked to weapons. A man armed with an assault rifle and a pistol, and dressed in military clothing, killed three African Americans in a shooting at a store in Jacksonville, Florida. The killer was barricaded in the store, before being killed by the police. The man acted prompted by racial hatred: on the pistol he had affixed a swastika.

The store where the shooting occurred is located near the campus
Edward Waters University, a small historically African-American university. “All of this is
unacceptable”said the first citizen. “One shooting is already too much, but these mass shootings are really hard to bear.”

The killer called his parents before the massacre Before carrying out the massacre, the murderer called his parents asking them to spread his racist manifesto on social media in which he said he hated black people and wanted to kill them. The weapons belonged to the assailant, who lived in the area, and not to his parents.

School game shooting in Oklahoma, dies aged 16 On the same day, a similar tragedy also took place in Oklahoma. A 16-year-old boy was killed and four others were injured in a shooting during a football game at a Choctaw high school. Cnn reports it. The shots started from the guest sector after an argument. In addition to the boy killed, a 42-year-old man was injured in the chest and underwent emergency surgery. A woman was wounded in the leg and two other female students broke their wrists and fractured a leg in the crush, trying to flee.

