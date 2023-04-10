7
Aleno five people were killed in a shooting that took place in front of a bank in Louisville, a small town in Kentucky. The police report it. Among the victims there would also be the assailant. The reasons for yet another mass shooting in the United States are unknown. Six other people were transported to hospital.
The police cordoned off the area immediately. lungo East Main Street, with a line of agents. In a brief press conference, the Louisville sheriff said that the agents returned fire at the killer, killing him.
(news being updated)