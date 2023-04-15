The US Supreme Court has extended the suspension of restrictions on the abortion pill, effectively guaranteeing full access to the drug. The decision comes after both the pharmaceutical company that produces the pill and the Biden administration have turned to the highest American court.

The Court’s decision is temporary pending the final ruling expected in the next few days. The same decision aims to preserve the status quo while the judges study the memoirs and sentences of the lower courts that wanted to block the use of the drug to terminate pregnancy throughout the American territory. Judges ordered groups contesting the Food and Drug Administration’s approval of the pill to file their briefs by noon Tuesday. The move follows the urgent request presented by the Biden administration which asked the judges to intervene.