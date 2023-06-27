Usa, the business of the terminally ill (27/06/2023)

The “business of death” has defined it recently The American Prospect, an authoritative liberal Washington magazine. We are talking about US hospices for patients with a life expectancy of up to six months. The objective of these services is noble, which is to allow terminally ill patients to remain in their homes, with quality assistance and surrounded by family members. Since 1983, i Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (Cms) provide a subsidy to subscribers to “Medicare“, the federal health insurance administered by the US government, by contracting with hospice agencies that provide care. Initially almost all were non-profit, but today, for-profit hospice agencies dominate the sector, especially those related to finance of Wall Street with, the latest arrivals, “private equity”, which make profit margins three times higher than those of non-profit organizations, as demonstrated research published last April, but offer much worse assistance. In summary: the ‘hospice’ revolution had started out positive, with small non-profit providers whose mission was to ensure that patients face the end of life with dignity. Today, however, the system has turned into a “slot machine” of scams thanks to four key factors: the enormous profit guaranteed by public funding, non-existent de facto controls, the possibility of repeating the crime simply by changing the name and “Medicare” number and, lastly, a legislation which to define as incomplete is an understatement.

The fraud scheme is simple and, unfortunately, runs smoothly, as he says an extensive report of Pro Publisha non-profit organization that does public interest investigative journalism. Medicare pays hospice agencies a daily rate ranging from $203 to $1,462 to provide care for older adults diagnosed by a physician as terminally ill who could die within six months.” To bill the highest rate, service providers would need to offer at least eight hours of home care to patients but however, there are no requirements whatsoever to collect the daily fee of $203 that, by the way more than some states (our regions) pay nursing homes to house, feed and care for patients “Medicaid”the health insurance program for low-income adults and children, funded and operated primarily by local governments.

The for-profit hospice business in the US is booming today if you think that Cvs e UnitedHealth (two large American health companies, ndr) have paid respectively 8 and 5.5 billion dollars last year to acquire home care providers. California is the most striking example. Here, getting a hospice license is as simple as writing a $3,000 check and filling out a stack of paperwork that no one will bother to verify.

In Los Angeles County, where the hospice industry grew from just over 100 providers in 2010 to nearly 2,000 in 2022 (in all of Florida, which has strict laws and controls there are only 51), they are a little smaller and “respond to such negligent and ridiculous standards, that one wonders if even the government is in the business“, he denounces The American Prospect. The only federally-imposed deterrent against these frauds is the rule that limits each hospice agency to an annual total of $32,000 per patient treated..

Among the hospice agencies of Van Nuys, a district of Los Angeles, the “alive discharge rate of terminals entered with a six-month life expectancy” is a whopping 51%, fivefold from 2014. But this is not a miracle, but an indication of probable fraud. Sometimes smaller agencies admit healthy patients without their knowledge, either by bribing a doctor or hospital social worker or by stealing their identity. Since they are not actually required by law to perform any minimum level of service, many cases go unnoticed until the unwitting “terminal” patient has a real medical emergency and attempts to use “Medicare” benefits. However, they are no longer active, because those included in hospice services receive “palliative care” but only after having exempted the Cms from the responsibility of paying them any other treatment.

“Providers open a hospice and bill, bill, bill,” explains a ProPublica Sheila Clark, president of the California Hospice and Palliative Care Association, detailing the so-called “churn and burn” scheme. What is it about? Once the hospice hits its Medicare limit, it shuts down and keeps its money, buys a new license with a new Medicare number, transfers its patients there, and starts raking in more public money again. The directors of two nonprofit hospices told ProPublica that they had been accepting patients who were fleeing these new providers because they hadn’t seen a nurse in weeks and no one was answering their phones.

But that’s not all. The most established hospice workers even hire the best sales representatives to convince healthy but emotionally vulnerable patients that their lives are too difficult to continue medical care. Furthermore, hospitals often “resuscitate” dying patients on non-resuscitation orders, long enough to admit them to hospice programs, only to take the deaths “off their records.” Finally, report The American Prospectthe most open-minded hospice providers lure patients with the promise of powerful narcotics and many have been known to use them to “get the job done” if they’re nearing their payout limit because, since autopsies aren’t performed on home care patients, the chance of ever getting caught killing any is extremely remote.

Today, nearly half of Americans over the age of 65 who die each year are enrolled in programs whose sales teams are incentivized to sell healthy people the benefits of dying earlier. CMS launched its ‘solution’ to fraud problem with pilot program developed in partnership with insurer and hospice provider Humanabased on the system “Medicare AdvantageThe program, already extended through 2030, replaces the old daily reimbursement formula with a lump sum payment for each “Medicare” patient who dies, also extending it to terminal cancer patients of any age. “Medicare Advantage” plans, however, deprive patients of necessary but expensive medical care, rejecting 13% of patient requests that would instead be authorized by traditional “Medicare” and the pilot program seems to actually serve above all to strengthen the business model of reducing costs of care, rewarding insurers with a $32,000 bonus for convincing a patient to forego expensive treatments (e.g. chemo) altogether in favor of “palliative care”. “This approach, which many fear may be the wave of the future,” they write Eileen Appelbaum and Rosemary Battauthors of the report Preying on the Dying: Private Equity Gets Rich on Hospital Care “It’s a serious step backwards.”

For the record: Medicare paid out $22.4 billion to pay hospice providers in 2022, double from 2010. “These numbers highlight how assisted dying is, as yet, probably the most lucrative scam going.” in the United States given that couriers can bring painkillers to the homes of patients once a month, or not at all” he denounces The American Prospect.

