Usa, the Supreme Court maintains access to the abortion pill

ansa Over Usa the Supreme Court has suspended the restrictions on abortion pill, effectively guaranteeing access to the drug, while the legal battle continues. The American media report it. The decision is a victory for the Biden administration who had asked to continue to grant access. “I will continue to fight against the politically driven attacks on women,” said the American president.

Rejected restrictions established by a lower court The judges granted emergency requests from the Biden administration and Danco Laboratories of New York, makers of the drug mifepristone by appealing a lower court ruling that would reverse the Food and Drug Administration’s approval of mifepristone. The drug has been approved for use in the United States since 2000 and more than 5 million people have used it. Mifepristone is used in combination with a second drug, misoprostol, in more than half of all abortions in the United States.

Biden: ‘I will continue to fight for women’ The abortion pill remains “available”. “I will continue to fight against policy-driven attacks on women because the stakes could not be higher.” This was stated by President Joe Biden commenting on the decision of the Supreme Court.

