Usa, Trump: I have been indicted for confidential documents

“I have been indicted” for secret papers at Mar-a-Lago. Donald Trump’s announcement comes with a post on his social Truth amid the silence of the Justice Department and special prosecutor Jack Smith investigating the former US president. For the tycoon – who will have to appear on Tuesday in the Miami court – this is the second indictment in a few months, after the one for the payment to the porn star Stormy Daniels. And above all a historic first: he becomes the first former president in American history to face charges at the federal level. From his fort in Bedminster, New Jersey, surrounded by his political advisers and while his lawyers try to understand what the accusations are against him, Trump has launched serious accusations by leaking his anger. “Today is a dark day for America,” he wrote describing himself as an “innocent man.” The first posts were then followed by a four-minute video in which the former president addressed his supporters. “They go against a popular president” with the “box hoax. This is interference in elections at the highest level. I am an innocent man. They want to destroy my reputation because they want to win the election,” Trump denounced. The charges brought against the tycoon, according to rumors, are seven in all and would include conspiracy, obstruction of justice, but also false statements and voluntary retention of national defense information. Federal accusations that throw the United States – observes the New York Times – into an unprecedented situation given that Trump “is not only a former president but he is also the front runner in the Republican nomination in the 2024 elections who could have to face Joe Biden, the whose administration is now seeking to indict him”. The investigation into Trump’s secret papers began in 2021 when the National Archives noted that the former president had not turned over all of his papers upon leaving the White House. A dispute started which then resulted in the FBI search in Mar-a-Lago last year and, now, in the indictment. The White House does not comment on the allegations, thus maintaining the line of silence espoused by Joe Biden. for the president, the match is particularly delicate, given that the electoral campaign for 2024 is in full swing. The Republican candidates for the nomination are silent for now, as is the party. The first hot comments among conservatives come from the former president’s loyalists, who defend him staunchly and say they are ready to do battle.

Read the full article on ANSA.it