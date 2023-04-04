Home Health Use coagulation to target the delivery of anticancer drugs. « Medicine in the Library
by admin
Use coagulation to target the delivery of anticancer drugs.

Posted by giorgiobertin on April 3, 2023

The researchers of theUniversity of Wisconsin-Madison have developed a new method of targeting tumors with anticancer drugs by exploiting the clotting propensity of blood platelets.

To better target cancer therapies, researchers have taken into consideration a mechanism that results in a very specific biological chain reaction: the cellular signals that activate blood clotting.

This schematic shows a two-step drug delivery approach to treating cancer tumors developed by UW–Madison researchers. On the left, engineered proteins (shown as red) initiate clotting at the site of a tumor before nanoparticles coated with a blood platelet membrane and loaded with an anti-cancer drug are injected and attracted to the clots within the tumor. | Image courtesy of Quanyin Hu

The entire study is purely inspired by the nature and natural characteristics of platelets to participate in clot formation. The researchers used an engineered protein designed to locate and bind to tumor blood vessels and then initiate thrombosis, or clotting, within the tumors. They found that in mice that received the engineered proteins via intravenous injections, the proteins led to clots almost exclusively within the tumors.

Clot formation is not the therapy itself, but rather creates the conditions for efficient and targeted drug delivery to the clot-filled tumor“. Once we have this clot formation at the tumor site, we have this so-called cell hive that can attract therapeutic drones” – says Prof. Hu.

Read the full text of the article:
Active recruitment of anti–PD-1–conjugated platelets through tumor-selective thrombosis for enhanced anticancer immunotherapy
Wang Y, Li W, Li Z, et al.
Sci Adv. 2023;9(13):eadf6854. doi: 10.1126/sciadv.adf6854

See also  Rare diseases become a comic strip with Il Paese delle Rarità - Giochi e Sicurezza

Source: UW–Madison School of Pharmacy.

