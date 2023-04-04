Use coagulation to target the delivery of anticancer drugs.
Posted by giorgiobertin on April 3, 2023
The researchers of theUniversity of Wisconsin-Madison have developed a new method of targeting tumors with anticancer drugs by exploiting the clotting propensity of blood platelets.
To better target cancer therapies, researchers have taken into consideration a mechanism that results in a very specific biological chain reaction: the cellular signals that activate blood clotting.
The entire study is purely inspired by the nature and natural characteristics of platelets to participate in clot formation. The researchers used an engineered protein designed to locate and bind to tumor blood vessels and then initiate thrombosis, or clotting, within the tumors. They found that in mice that received the engineered proteins via intravenous injections, the proteins led to clots almost exclusively within the tumors.
“Clot formation is not the therapy itself, but rather creates the conditions for efficient and targeted drug delivery to the clot-filled tumor“. Once we have this clot formation at the tumor site, we have this so-called cell hive that can attract therapeutic drones” – says Prof. Hu.
Read the full text of the article:
Active recruitment of anti–PD-1–conjugated platelets through tumor-selective thrombosis for enhanced anticancer immunotherapy
Wang Y, Li W, Li Z, et al.
Sci Adv. 2023;9(13):eadf6854. doi: 10.1126/sciadv.adf6854
Source: UW–Madison School of Pharmacy.
This entry was posted on aprile 3, 2023 a 11:11 PM and is filed under News-search. Marked by tags: hematology, pharmacology, immunology, oncology. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.
You can leave a responseor trackback from your own site.