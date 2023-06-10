Use common methods on dirt

Although this may seem challenging at first, a pool floor can be cleaned using certain techniques. Any type of pollution under the water surface requires a suitable cleaning tool, which can be removed with machines or by hand. Algae growth in the pool area is also a common problem, but with the right tools, it can be solved quickly. If you also need to clean the bottom of an outdoor pool, the following tips can help you.

What are the options when you need to clean a pool floor?

Before the summer season, it is advisable to carry out a thorough cleaning and maintenance of the pool in order to guarantee swimming fun. However, contamination often occurs in the pool during use, as dust, twigs and plant leaves can easily get into the water. This could prompt you to take some steps to be able to clean the pool floor and keep it clean too. There are a number of options available to you, such as using a sand filter system or a pump or manual cleaning methods.

There are pros and cons to most of these options, and timely action can be critical. In the case of algae formation, for example, it is often necessary to use the appropriate antidotes to prevent such contaminants from settling on the bottom of the tank. However, these are a natural part of any water basin in the garden area.

If your outdoor pool is also located in a windy area, strong gusts of wind can also lead to frequent dirt deposits in the pool. If you don’t keep the water surface covered in winter either, it can even lead to annoying bird droppings indoors. Fortunately, you don’t necessarily have to drain the pool to clean the pool floor. Here are some tried and true cleaning techniques and remedies you can use to get the job done without much hassle.

Opt for a pool robot for easy cleaning of the floor

The fully automatic vacuum robots are not only available for households these days, but also for the pool area. The devices, like their counterparts, focus on scanning the pool floor and cleaning it as thoroughly as possible. However, there are also some important factors to consider when using such modern technologies.

Such robot vacuums for pools also work with filters and are more useful for fine dirt such as sand in the pool. However, you will need to run your pool’s filter for a while before using the device to allow for optimal cleaning. The installation and cleaning processes can also be influenced by various factors. Otherwise, pool robots can be practical helpers if the area is used frequently.

Which tool can be used to manually clean the pool floor?

For coarse dirt or pieces of debris, manual cleaning is a better alternative. While you don’t have a specific amount of debris to remove, you should occasionally scrub the bottom and sides of your pool with a broom or pool brush. In this way you prevent algae growth and other dirt deposits, as these can adhere below the water surface. It is recommended to carry out the cleaning after using a filter and a pump.

To remove gross debris, you need a device known as a plastic leaf rake. Using such a plastic rake will prevent scratching of vinyl liners and the bottom of the pool. If you’re removing algae while cleaning the pool floor, you’ll need a brush, and the bristles are key. If your pool is made of concrete, you can easily use metal or stainless steel brushes. However, for more delicate floors like vinyl or tile, scrub with a softer, nylon-bristled brush.

How can you use tricks when cleaning the pool floor?

A simple and clever way to remove oil stains and debris from pool floors is with tennis balls. You can just throw them in the pool so they can absorb contaminants like oil. However, once they get dirty, you should either replace the tennis balls with new ones or wash them. Another cleaning trick is to use cleaning mitts to remove dirt from specific areas of the floor.

For this you need a telescopic pole and a microfiber glove, which you can use to clean the pool floor. If necessary, attach the cleaning mitt with an elastic band and use it to wipe away stubborn stains. However, you have to rinse out the cleaning glove several times and remove dirt accumulations. This is a convenient cleaning method, but it might be a little more tedious and time-consuming.

You can also fill an old glove with chlorine and then leave it on the stained area for some time, which you then scrub.

Shaving cream can also reduce the amount of scrubbing required to remove the stain. Just apply shaving cream or foam and clean the area after some time.

Tips for maintaining cleanliness in the pool