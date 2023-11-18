Home » USE OF ANTIBIOTICS, A EUROPEAN DAY TO PROMOTE THEIR APPROPRIATE USE
Health

by admin
Raising awareness among health professionals and the population on the conscious use of antibiotics: this is the main objective of the “European Antibiotic Awareness Day (EAAD) which is celebrated on 18 November. The anniversary is linked to the World Antimicrobial Awareness Week (WAAW) of the World Health Organization – WHO.

It is indeed very important increase knowledge of the phenomenon of antimicrobial resistance and awareness of the risks deriving from the excessive and inappropriate use of these drugs. This year’s European Antibiotic Awareness Day will focus on the European Council Recommendation to step up EU action to fight antimicrobial resistance as part of a “One Health” approach. Presented in June 2023, this policy includes the EU’s strategies to fight antimicrobial resistance until 2030 and highlights the importance of joint efforts to tackle antimicrobial resistance.

THE COMMITMENT OF FERRARI’S HEALTHCARE COMPANIES. The Operational Units of Hospital Infectious Diseases (directed by Dr. Marco Belgiore) and Territorial (directed by Prof. Rosario Cultrera) and the Hospital and Territorial Pharmacy Operational Unit (directed by Dr. Anna Marra) they collaborate on a daily basis to promote the optimal use of antibiotics, guaranteeing the appropriateness of the prescription with regards to the choice of the drug, its dosage, the route of administration and its duration.

“To contain antibiotic resistance – highlight the primaries – all healthcare professionals must become “stewards” of these drugs, prescribing them appropriately and educating their patients and colleagues on the correct use of this increasingly scarce medical resource. Therefore, in order to prevent the development of resistance, the promotion of the rational use of antibiotics is fundamental, not only through improving levels of awareness, but also through effective information and education aimed at healthcare personnel and the population. The correct management of antibiotics, already at a territorial level, would lead to a reduction in the development of multi-resistant pathogens, with a consequent reduction in hospital admissions for the treatment of serious infections”.

In the context of care continuity project between the Hospital and the Territory, the Territorial Infectious Diseases Operational Unit of the Local Health Authority of Ferrara and the Pharmaceutical Department collaborate in a training program in collaboration with General Practitioners and Free Choice Paediatricians, who operate in our province, aimed at greater prescriptive appropriateness of antimicrobials. Added to this is the multidisciplinary work between infectious disease specialists, pharmacists, microbiologists, epidemiologists in the “Antimicrobial Stewardship” team for better management of antimicrobial therapies.

“It’s important – say Marra, Cultrera and Belgiore – that awareness spreads that inappropriate use of antibiotics favors the selection and ever-increasing spread of microorganisms resistant to antimicrobials. The World Health Organization has estimated that in 2050 the main cause of mortality will be represented by infections caused by bacteria resistant to antibiotics, which commonly affect the urinary and respiratory tracts”.

